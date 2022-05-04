Hometown Local
Federal cancer initiative focused on environmental factors

Panelists for the Cancer Moonshot public forum discuss environmental factors that contribute to...
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nationwide initiative dedicated to reducing cancer deaths is focusing on the ways environmental exposure contributes to a diagnosis.

Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control hosted a virtual panel of experts for Cancer Moonshot.

It’s a coalition that was reignited in February by the Biden Administration to bring together resources at the federal level for cancer research.

The operation aims to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years.

The goal of the public forum is to further discussion about innovations in cancer research, prevention and treatment, as well as to ensure the initiative reaches all Americans.

Experts with the initiative say they want to create innovative tools to help prevent cancer and make sure those tools get to all Americans, especially as the rate of childhood cancer continues to climb.

“So the bottom line is that we know enough to know environmental pollutants are important contributors to the incidents of human cancers,” said Dr. Margaret Kripke. “But we need to have better methods for identifying them.”

Kripke said in the next few months, a team will update the nation’s cancer cluster guidelines. While there is much work to do to understand environmental factors linked to cancer, Kripke said research already done has created new avenues and ideas for preventing cancer rather than simply curing it.

