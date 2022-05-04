‘Justice for Harper’ billboard created to raise awareness about child abuse

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new billboard has been created in response to the case of two-year-old Harper Mitchell. Harper is the little girl who tragically passed away in 2020.

Her mother Amanda Mitchell, and a man named Andrew Byrd face multiple charges in relation to her death.

According to local leaders, the sign is in response to how long Byrd and Mitchell’s trials have been delayed, and the impact it has had on the family.

‘Save SWVA’ a newly formed political action committee used donations to help put up the Billboard.

They say their hope is to raise awareness and prevention of child abuse im Southwest Virginia.

According to online court documents, Byrd’s jury trial is set to happen this summer, while Mitchell’s case has been continued until June.

