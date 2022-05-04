Hometown Local
Lynchburg Fire Department chief says new pay raises will help recruit, retain talent

Lynchburg Fire Department
Lynchburg Fire Department(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg firefighters and EMS will get pay raises after the passing of the budget.

The starting salaries will move to anywhere from $47,000 to $54,000. The department has also added positions.

The fire chief says this will help with recruitment and retention.

“Part of this initiative is not only to reward our incumbent employees and to increase recruitment and retention possibilities, but it’s also to provide better starting salaries and living wage for those coming into our department,” said Greg Wormser, Lynchburg Fire Department chief.

Wormser says they had been working on getting the raises for over 18 months.

