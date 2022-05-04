Hometown Local
Major construction continues in Capitol Square

Major construction continues in Virginia's Capitol Square, with the new General Assembly...
Major construction continues in Virginia's Capitol Square, with the new General Assembly Building scheduled to be completed later this year.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Major construction continues in Virginia’s Capitol Square, and the work is reaching a pivotal stage both above and below ground.

The new General Assembly Building and a parking garage across the street are scheduled to be completed later this year, with lawmakers moving into their new offices before the 2023 session of the General Assembly.

And crews are now building a tunnel that will connect the new office building with the State Capitol.

Dena Potter is the Director of Communications with the Virginia Department of General Services.

“While the digging will be finished this year, we will then have to go in and build the interior of the tunnel,” Potter told reporters during a recent briefing on the project. “So while the new GAB (General Assembly Building) will open later this year, this new tunnel connecting the new GAB to the Capitol will not be finished until late 2023.”

The Capitol Extension where visitors normally enter the building will be closed until December to accommodate the tunnel construction, roof repairs and other renovations.

But Potter said the State Capitol will remain open to the public, including tour groups, while the work continues.

