Man shot and killed in northwest Roanoke

Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide on Hanover Avenue... 5.4.22
Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide on Hanover Avenue... 5.4.22(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the northwest part of the city.

Police were called early Wednesday afternoon about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Officers found a male lying in the street; he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No one has been arrested and police are still working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

