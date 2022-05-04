Hometown Local
Outpatient addiction treatment center opens in Danville

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville has a new outpatient addiction treatment center.

The BrightView program serves patients in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Delaware and North Carolina, with its new treatment center at 480 Mount Cross Road.

As part of the reason for opening the center, BrightView management said, “Effective addiction treatment is increasingly important in Danville and Pittsylvania County. In 2020, Virginia reported that fatal overdoses reached an all-time high, mirroring a grim nationwide trend. The data, compiled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, included a near-doubling of the presence of methamphetamine in fatal cases from 2019.”

BrightView’s treatment programs include medication-assisted treatment, individual counseling, group therapy, peer support and social services to address challenges associated with substance use disorder.

The center accepts walk-ins until 3 p.m. weekdays, offers same-day appointments and accepts all insurance, according to BrightView, which also helps people who are uninsured get coverage.

“We understand from decades of research that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community,” said Chad Smith, BrightView’s CEO. “Building partnerships with local medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in developing continuity of care. We want to ensure that anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long-term recovery.”

People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com.

“Our Danville center treats everyone over 18 years old seeking help for substance use disorders,” said Lance Woods, a former Danville resident and BrightView’s Vice President of Operations. “We care about the health of Danville residents and the BrightView team is committed to helping people recover by providing accessible, substance use care in a friendly, non-judgmental setting. Our goal is to create a warm, welcoming environment for healing for everyone in Danville.”

