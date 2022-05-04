Rail Yard Dawgs’ season ends in 3-2 Game 4 OT loss to Peoria

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fell in overtime to Peoria 3-2 in Game 4 of the President’s Cup Final on Tuesday at the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs went up 2-0 on goals from Mac Jansen and Travis Broughman, but for the second time this series, Peoria scored three unanswered goals to win the game.

With the win, the Rivermen capture their first President’s Cup Championship in franchise history, while the Rail Yard Dawgs’ season comes to an end after a run to the finals as the eighth seed.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.