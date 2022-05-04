Roanoke County Police looking for person who abandoned dogs

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are looking for a person who abandoned five dogs.

Tuesday around 1 p.m., police were called about an abandoned pit bull with four puppies found along Crowell Gap Road, near the Franklin County line. An officer took the dogs to the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP). where police found out a male had been to the RCACP to surrender some dogs and was given contact information for the Franklin County animal shelter. He was asked to take them there, since he was a resident of Franklin County.

Police say this may be the same man who left the dogs abandoned on the roadside, and they are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

Based on photos taken by RCACP security cameras, he is white and was driving a white Chevrolet pickup with a black brush guard/grill. Police say he may be a welder, since there was a large red welder in the back of the truck. The truck also matches the description given by the person who called police.

Autoplay Caption

Police say, “Everyone appears to be healthy at this time and they are all hungry and sweet.”

The puppies and mother will be in foster during their 10-day stray hold period and until they are old enough to have their vetting complete, according to county police.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Officer L. Campbell at (540) 797- 1336.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.