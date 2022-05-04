Roanoke’s Local Office on Aging to open new wellness center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic forced many of our elders into isolation. Now, a Roanoke agency is working to give them a new space to socialize and access services.

Roanoke’s Local Office on Aging bought a former veterinary hospital which sits right next to their main office on Frontage Road. It will become the LOA’s new Center for Health and Wellness.

In addition to hosting a meal club, LOA staff plans to host programming and house offices for LOA services.

CEO Ron Boyd said it’ll be a place where our seniors can socialize, which can have a significant impact on their health.

“You know because there’s a real push with the shifting demographics with more seniors. You know the population’s increasing,” he explained. “So we want to get ahead of that and we want them to age well, we want them to be healthy, so we’ve gotta be proactive.”

Some of LOA’s long-term plans for the site include adding an outdoor senior exercise space and walking trail.

“It’s so fulfilling that we were able - it was just kind of a dream, a vision at its inception,” Boyd said. “And for us to physically see it coming to pass is, you know there are just no words. And we can’t wait to see what happens.”

They plan to be open by July.

