Smith Mountain Lake Fire Department urges safety while boating this summer

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Warm weather means wake weather in southwest Virginia, with countless folks expected to spend time on Smith Mountain Lake this summer.

In 2020, there were more than 5,200 boating accidents reported in the U.S. That’s why first responders want you to keep a few key tips in mind before setting sail.

“The lake is open to pretty much any activity you can think of,” explains Chief Todd Ohlerich with Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire/Rescue. “Swimming, boating, fishing, kayaking, jet skiing. Anything works.”

With so many possibilities, countless folks will enjoy the lake this summer.

For boaters, there are some things to consider before you set sail.

“You definitely want to be prepared when you first get out there for the beginning of the season,” adds Ohlerich. “You want to make sure you have all your safety equipment, your life jackets, your fire extinguishers, that type of thing. You also want to make sure that you check the engine compartment for any loose hoses or anything that could allow fuel vapers to come out or any kind of leaks.”

Once your vessel is ship-shape, remember to stay aware of your surroundings.

“One of the biggest causes of boat accidents is kind of like car accidents, inattention. You’re not paying attention to what’s around you. Whether it be another boat, or a dock, anything. You’ve got to be aware of what’s around you so you can help not cause any accidents,” he says.

The Chief notes the department responds to around 400 calls a year, and one of the best ways to ensure help comes quickly is by knowing your location on the lake.

“It’s extremely important to know where you are. Besides having the safety equipment on your boat, knowing where you are is the second [most important],” he explains. “You need to know where you are. That will reduce our response times so that we can get the accurate help to you in the quickest amount of time.”

Whether you’re wakeboarding, waterskiing or pontoon boating, first responders on the lake are simply hoping it all goes swimmingly.

“We’re looking forward to a great summer, we’re hoping for a safe summer. We want everyone to come out and enjoy the water, but make sure everyone goes home safely at the end.”

