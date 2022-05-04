Smith Mountain Lake fire station begins to take shape

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nearly two-decade dream is continuing to take shape on Smith Mountain Lake

The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire/Rescue station is continuing construction, with exterior walls about one third of the way complete.

The project has been solely funded by donations, something the organization is extremely grateful for. The group is continuing to seek donations to continue the project, with a goal of having the outside structure complete this year.

The more-than 35 firefighters with the department are extremely excited to see the foundation of their future home take shape.

“It’s pretty incredible. Surreal. It’s one of those things that we kept talking about and talking about,” says Chief Todd Ohlerich. “Now to actually see it physically coming out of the ground, it’s just awesome. We can’t wait.”

