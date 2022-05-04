Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Strawberry Festival returns to Elmwood Park this weekend

After cancelling the 2020 Strawberry Festival, Community School celebrated its return on Friday
After cancelling the 2020 Strawberry Festival, Community School celebrated its return on Friday(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community School’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns to Elmwood Park.

They’re celebrating its 42nd year!

The festival will serve up thousands of homemade strawberry desserts including its signature strawberry shortcake.

Community School is also preparing for the festival on campus, as a community loads trucks and makes final preparations for the event.

Many teachers have tied in strawberry themes to their curriculum this week and students, ages 3 through middle school, dream of enjoying their own shortcakes on campus on Friday.

The festival runs from Friday, May 6 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Elmwood Park.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Bob Cowell
Roanoke City Manager defends proposed first responder pay scale
Roanoke Welcomes Liberty Trust
A Look At May Events At The Berglund Center
A look at May events coming to the Berglund Center