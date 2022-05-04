Strawberry Festival returns to Elmwood Park this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community School’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns to Elmwood Park.

They’re celebrating its 42nd year!

The festival will serve up thousands of homemade strawberry desserts including its signature strawberry shortcake.

Community School is also preparing for the festival on campus, as a community loads trucks and makes final preparations for the event.

Many teachers have tied in strawberry themes to their curriculum this week and students, ages 3 through middle school, dream of enjoying their own shortcakes on campus on Friday.

The festival runs from Friday, May 6 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Elmwood Park.

