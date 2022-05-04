Unsettled weather continues with some sunshine

Patchy dense fog early

Warm with an isolated storm today

Wetter weather returns Friday

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

The middle of the week remains fairly quiet with a lower chance of showers and storm both days. Wednesday will be the warmest with highs in the low 80s. We’ll cool to the upper 70s by Thursday.

We'll end up with a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated thunderstorm.

FRIDAY

Thanks to a series of fronts, we’ll have more opportunities for rain late this week, especially by Friday. A slow-moving system may keep rain chances through the first half of the weekend with cooler weather returning.

More rain heads our way Friday into Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

We continue to see a good chance of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder Saturday with slightly quieter conditions on Sunday. Highs this weekend will only climb into the mid 60s bot days, but we warm back into the 70s and 80s next week.

Rain chances continue Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. (WDBJ Weather)

