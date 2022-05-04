Hometown Local
Unsettled weather continues with some sunshine

A soaking rain head sour way Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Patchy dense fog early
  • Warm with an isolated storm today
  • Wetter weather returns Friday

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

The middle of the week remains fairly quiet with a lower chance of showers and storm both days. Wednesday will be the warmest with highs in the low 80s. We’ll cool to the upper 70s by Thursday.

We'll end up with a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated thunderstorm.
FRIDAY

Thanks to a series of fronts, we’ll have more opportunities for rain late this week, especially by Friday. A slow-moving system may keep rain chances through the first half of the weekend with cooler weather returning.

More rain heads our way Friday into Saturday.
More rain heads our way Friday into Saturday.(WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

We continue to see a good chance of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder Saturday with slightly quieter conditions on Sunday. Highs this weekend will only climb into the mid 60s bot days, but we warm back into the 70s and 80s next week.

Rain chances continue Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible.
Rain chances continue Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible.(WDBJ Weather)

