Unsettled weather continues with some sunshine
A soaking rain head sour way Friday
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
- Patchy dense fog early
- Warm with an isolated storm today
- Wetter weather returns Friday
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
The middle of the week remains fairly quiet with a lower chance of showers and storm both days. Wednesday will be the warmest with highs in the low 80s. We’ll cool to the upper 70s by Thursday.
FRIDAY
Thanks to a series of fronts, we’ll have more opportunities for rain late this week, especially by Friday. A slow-moving system may keep rain chances through the first half of the weekend with cooler weather returning.
WEEKEND
We continue to see a good chance of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder Saturday with slightly quieter conditions on Sunday. Highs this weekend will only climb into the mid 60s bot days, but we warm back into the 70s and 80s next week.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.