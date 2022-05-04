Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

U.S. Customs seize 460 counterfeit Rolex watches from China worth $10.1 million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers recently seized two large shipments of...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers recently seized two large shipments of counterfeit Rolex watches.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports officers in Indianapolis seized two shipments that contained hundreds of counterfeit Rolex watches at the end of April.

Officials said the shipments contained 460 watches that were arriving from Honk Kong en route to Brooklyn, New York. Officers reported the vendor had a history of fraudulent shipments and these shipments were deemed counterfeit by their trade intelligence.

The agency said if the counterfeit watches were genuine, they would’ve been valued at $10.1 million based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

“No one buys a luxury brand watch expecting it to fail or fall apart. As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise,” said Chicago Director of Field Operations LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke.

During the month of April, CBP officers in Indianapolis reported they had seized three shipments of counterfeit watches that, if real, would have been worth $20 million.

“This is just another example of the work our officers do to protect consumers and the U.S. economy,” said Jeremy Brodsky of the Port Director-Indianapolis. “Our officers are at the frontline protecting the U.S. economy and guarding against criminals making money by selling fake merchandise.”

Officials said the rapid growth of e-commerce enables consumers to search for and easily purchase millions of products through online vendors. The easy access gives counterfeit and pirated goods more ways to enter the U.S. economy.

Consumers who believe they have purchased counterfeited products can submit a report here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Man shot and killed in northwest Roanoke
Harper Mitchell is a two-year-old who tragically passed away in 2020. Her family continues to...
‘Justice for Harper’ billboard created to raise awareness about child abuse
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Junior CBP Officer Devarjaye Daniel recites the Oath of Office for the 388th time as he joined...
10-year-old sworn in as junior officer to nearly 400 law enforcement agencies