Virginia abortion rights advocates and opponents react to draft opinion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade would send the issue of abortion rights back to the states.

And in here in Virginia, advocates on either side of the debate say the Commonwealth could become an abortion battleground once again

News of a draft opinion, leaked to Politico and published Monday night, was a bombshell, confirming the fears of abortion rights advocates.

Tarina Keene is Executive Director of Virginia Pro-Choice.

“Even though, we’ve been sounding this alarm for years now, quite frankly, I think people are still pretty shocked this is in the works,” Keene told WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon.

And the draft opinion bolstered abortion opponents who have fought for tougher restrictions in the state.

Victoria Cobb is President of the Family Foundation.

“Should this be close to what the final opinion is obviously we would be really thrilled that the bad precedent that was created in Roe, that was wrongfully legally decided years ago, would finally be overturned,” Cobb said in an interview.

In comments to reporters Tuesday morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wouldn’t speculate on how the draft opinion might affect Virginia policy, but said he supports letting the states decide.

“And I do believe that just like in determining what our education budget should be, what our funding for law enforcement should be, how we handle our taxes at the state level, those are state decisions,” Youngkin said. “And I do support the fact that this should be a state decision.”

While abortion remains legal here, Democratic Party of Virginia Chair Susan Swecker said a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade will encourage more challenges from the Governor and the GOP.

“He and the Republicans will undoubtedly launch new attacks on a woman’s right to choose, but make no mistake about it, Virginia Democrats remain deeply committed to this right to privacy, and protecting a woman’s right to make this most personal choice,” Swecker said.

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton said the implications are significant for Virginia elections this year and next.

“Certainly the greater implications are for 2023,” Denton said, “with all of the delegate and senate seats up, and I know that it will become a major issue.”

