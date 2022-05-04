Virginia gets $3.5 million for consumers deceived by TurboTax

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday Virginia has secured nearly $3.5 million from the owner of TurboTax, Intuit Inc.

This comes after Intuit was ordered to pay $141 million in restitution for deceiving consumers across the country into paying for tax services that were advertised as free.

“TurboTax took advantage of and deceived Virginians. I’m proud of the role my office played to secure substantial relief for the Virginia consumers that TurboTax misled. My office will continue to aggressively go after bad actors that hurt Virginia consumers, because they must be held accountable,” said Miyares.

An investigation into Intuit began after ProPublica reported the company was using deceptive digital tactics to steer low-income consumers toward its commercial products and away from federally-supported free tax services.

Intuit agreed to reform its business practices, including:

· Refraining from making misrepresentations in connection with promoting or offering any online tax preparation products;

· Enhancing disclosures in its advertising and marketing of free products;

· Designing its products to better inform users whether they will be eligible to file their taxes for free; and

· Refraining from requiring consumers to start their tax filing over if they exit one of Intuit’s paid products to use a free product instead.

Intuit withdrew from the IRS Free File program in July 2021.

