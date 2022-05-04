Hometown Local
Wall Residences in need of more sponsored residential providers

By WDBJ7 Staff and Janay Reece
Updated: May. 1, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a big need for more sponsored residential providers across the state.

Wall Residences, a state-wide service provider, reports there are several positions needed in Roanoke and the New River Valley.

Their goal is to provide personalized long-term support to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Providers share their homes with the individuals they support, bringing the individual into their family and community.

”They’re in your life and they’re in your home. They become part of your family, and you love them and you care about them and you want the best for them. And that’s what appealed to me is, that I get the opportunity to grow as a person to help someone else grow as a person and to enrich their lives and they enrich my life,” said Susan Lewis a long-time provider with Wall Residences.

For the first time since before the pandemic, close to 200 providers, and agency staff met at the Hotel Roanoke. They met other providers and learned new skills.

“They’re providing a very individualized, almost one on one service to the people they’re supporting in their homes and it’s life-changing for both the providers and the individuals they’re supporting,” said Alex Jackson the admissions director for Wall Residences.

Current providers are encouraging others to join because it’s more than just a job.

“It’s not working. It’s a lifestyle. Being brought up in a very regimented engineering background and then finding out that there’s the softer part to life. It’s, it’s, it’s, it was --it’s a big change,” said Everett Warner, a long-time provider with Wall Residences.

“All the way down throughout the agency. We’re person-centered, not only for the individuals in our services but with each other, with our providers, with our providers, and families. We’re really thinking about what’s best for everybody involved and we support each other in a way that I feel is really unique and special,” said Julie Neal the regional coordinator at Wall Residences.

Orientation sessions are held throughout the year. To register and attend an orientation near you, contact Alex Jackson, Admissions Director, at (434) 610-7578. The next information webinar will be held on May 19th, 2022.

You can learn more about becoming a provider by visiting their website.

