100-Mile Yard Sale returns to Route 29 for spring event

People enjoy the beginning of the spring 100-Mile Yard Sale Thursday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An event that attracts people during the spring and fall has returned to Route 29.

The 100-Mile Yard Sale has returned along the corridor. Many people use the opportunity to sell trinkets and find good deals.

One man says meeting a variety of people brings him back sale after sale.

“Just being out and getting to meet different people and getting rid of the little items you accumulate doing this kind of business. It’s neat to see the different faces out here,” said Wade.

The spring sale will wrap up Sunday.

