7@four previews Dollywood Flower and Food Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Spring has sprung in the Smokies, nowhere more prominently than at Dollywood’s 3rd annual Flower & Food Festival.

There are special landscapes of flowers throughout the park and brilliant Mosaic sculptures.

As far as food goes, you’ll get items from appetizers to main courses to desserts and beverages.

Click here to get more about all the happenings at Dollywood.

