Arraignment set for former Virginia Tech football player in murder case

Isi Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court for a hearing in the case alleging he killed Jerry...
Isi Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court for a hearing in the case alleging he killed Jerry Smith(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Arraignment has been set for former Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute.

He appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Thursday for a motions hearing, after already having been indicted for allegedly killing Jerry Paul Smith last year.

Multiple motions were heard (read below), but one left the defendant and Commonwealth’s Attorney at odds.

It was a motion made by the Commonwealth to limit character evidence during the jury trial.

The Commonwealth argued that while the victim has a criminal record, none of his convictions involves violence or turbulence.

Isi Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court for a hearing in the case alleging he killed Jerry Smith(WDBJ7)

The Commonwealth asks the court to bar the mention of any character evidence, unless the defendant can prove he acted in self-defense.

The defendant argued back that the victim’s character evidence instead comes in as a motive or “plan, scheme, intent or design.”

No decision was made by the judge on any of the motions.

The judge will take these matters into advisement until the arraignment hearing later this month.

