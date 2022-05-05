Catawba Valley Farmer’s Market returns

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catawba Valley Farmer’s Market is back!

The farmer’s market first opened in 2010, and has grown a lot since then.

“It’s like a family reunion,” said Pam Garman, an organizer, and vendor at the market.

Organizers say all foods and handicrafts are grown or produced within 100 miles of the market, but most are grown within a few miles.

There will be dozens of vendors to choose from each week.

For some vendors, like the Bower’s at Hillside Plants and Produce, they say preparations start at the beginning of the year.

”Well we start out in the spring. I say spring, it’s actually January, starting tomatoes. And we also get our flowers about the first of February, and we get them started and our target date is Mother’s Day. For all of the worst. That’s when all the flowers have to be gone,” said Dean Bower, the owner Hillside Plants & Produce.

As an added convenience for customers, the market uses the “Wooden Nickel” program. It works similarly to an ATM. All you have to do is bring their credit/debit card to the Manager’s table and you decide the amount you want to charge to your card.

The market all kicks off at 3:00 PM and goes until 6:30 PM at the Catawba Community Center.

It runs until the third week of October, rain or shine.

To learn more you can visit the Catawba Valley Farmers Market’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.