Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Cause of death undetermined for “shopping cart killer” victims, medical examiner says

35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, was charged...
35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, was charged with killing Smith and Redmon.(Fairfax County Police)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke reported the cause of death of both Tonita Smith of Charlottesville and Elizabeth Redmon of Harrisonburg is homicidal violence of undetermined etiology and the manner of death is homicide.

35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, was charged with killing Smith and Redmon. Police say the bodies of both women were discovered within a short distance of each other off of Linda Lane.

Investigators believe he is connected to the death of two other women as well.

Robinson is currently being held in Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail on account of four charges: two charges of murder and two counts of felony disposal of human remains. His court date was moved from May 9 to September.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

7@four Previews Dollywood Events
7@four Previews Dollywood Events
Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell breaks down the timeline for Friday's weather.
Friday Will Be a Weather Alert Day: Here's What You Need to Know
Isi Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court for a hearing in the case alleging he killed Jerry...
Arraignment set for former Virginia Tech football player in murder case
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
Mya Rowe, missing from Pulaski County
Endangered teen reported missing from Pulaski County