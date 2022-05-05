Endangered teen reported missing from Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-girl.

The sheriff’s office says Mya Renee Rowe, 14, is endangered.

She has brown hair and green eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. She is 5′7″ and about 120 pounds. She was last reported seen at her home Thursday morning about 3:00, and is believed to have left voluntarily.

Investigators don’t know if she is alone or with someone, but they say she may be in the Dublin area.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

