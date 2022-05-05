Hometown Eats: Cavalier Store

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants come and go but there’s something to be said for the ones that stand the test of time. In Lynchburg, The Cavalier Store is a place where the grill is always hot and the door is always open for this week’s Hometown Eats.

“We generally like to call ourselves the Cheers of Lynchburg. Everybody knows everybody,” said manager Jake Hill.

The Cavalier store, or The “Cav” as the regulars and locals know it, has been a fixture on Rivermont Avenue near Randolph College since the 1940s as a neighborhood grocery store.

“This is where people would come to get their milk, bread, just general grocery items. They could also come in and get food like a hot dog or a beer,” said Hill.

In 1987, current owner Wells Duffy bought the place. Since then, he added a pool table and the walls continued to be covered with old store signs, sports memorabilia, and the smiles of regulars.

“(The Cavalier) Grew into a bigger family with all the friends and everybody we’ve met through here, because you see a lot of the same faces just about every day,” said Hill.

The ceiling is now aluminum with hundreds, maybe even thousands of license plates.

“Probably took us about 10 years to get the roof completed and we do have one plate from all 50 states which is pretty cool, and we still get five to six license plates a week. We just have to figure out a spot to hang them up,” said Hill.

The thing they have figured out is the food.

“Just good greasy food, man,” joked Hill.

Hill served up a few staples at the Cav for us, first up is his favorite.

“Mine is the Ruben to be honest. I could eat one of those every day,” said Hill.

Second was the Cavalier burger. A six-ounce patty with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise. However, no trip to this dive is complete without the seasoned fries with homemade ranch dressing.

One thing to keep in mind if you’ve never stepped through the doors at the Cavalier, it’s cash only, but if it slips your mind, they have you covered with an on-site ATM.

So, the next time you’re searching for your next gotta-have-it meal, the Cav will be waiting.

“Weather is bad, snow, ice, we’re going to be here. If the power is out, we will stay open. We’re open every day and always here for the community,” said Hill.

The Cavalier Store in Lynchburg, a hometown eat where strangers become family.

