Lynchburg businesses enjoy Liberty University graduation crowds

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg businesses are happy to see the full impacts of Liberty University’s spring graduation return this weekend.

Many hotels and restaurants are welcoming back a wave of business for the first time since before the pandemic. Many told WDBJ7 Thursday they’ve already started feeling the impact this week.

Downtown restaurant Market at Main described the past two years as difficult. The owner told WDBJ7 getting the business back is exciting for them.

“We can have a full restaurant with so many people in town for graduation. We expect this to be fully busy all through the weekend,” said Rodney Taylor, Market at Main owner.

He says the combination with Mother’s Day means things won’t slow down throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

