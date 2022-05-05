Man arrested for Roanoke woman’s murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Brooks Mullen, who was found dead on Yellow Mountain Road January 10, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Lavon Belcher, 30, is charged with 1st-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Police say Belcher was identified as a suspect throughout the investigation.

Once the indictments were issued, police say they worked with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Belcher. The Task Force located him in a Roanoke home and arrested him.

