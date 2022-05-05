May is "Love Beyond Summer Camp" month at The Salvation Army of Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the start of the year, The Salvation Army has had a national campaign called “Love Beyond.” This month is “Love Beyond Summer Camp” at The Salvation Army of Roanoke.

“Summer Camp is one of the best times of year for a child, most look forward to it all year long. But what about after summer comes to an end? Youth have always thrived in an atmosphere, that helps cultivate a sense of self-worth and empowerment. And through strong Christian leadership, these can be found through our yearlong Youth Programs,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke is hoping the community can become aware of the many year-round programs they have to offer.

“From Wednesday night youth character building, to VBS, to Corps Cadets and Sunday School, we provide structured activities, opportunities to develop life and leadership skills, and ministry programs for our youth.”

For more information on how to get involved in these programs, you can head to The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s website here.

