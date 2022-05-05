Mother’s Day/Derby Day Brunch and Fashion Show to help raise funds for Salem charity, Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day and the Kentucky Derby this weekend, an event in Salem could be just the thing for you.

The Mother’s Day/Derby Day Brunch and Fashion Show is being hosted by Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries. It’ll be a benefit for Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet, a Salem charity that provides clothing to everyone in need.

The event on May 7 will feature a brunch catered by Jim Schaal , along with a cash bar, entertainment by Jordan Harman and Chloe Scales, and a fashion silent auction.

Your $40.00 ticket also includes admission to all Salem Museum and Historical Society Exhibits and more.

Click here, if you’d like to buy tickets.

