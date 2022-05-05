Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Mother’s Day/Derby Day Brunch and Fashion Show to help raise funds for Salem charity, Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet

Event happening Saturday, May 7 from 11 am to 1pm at the Salem Museum and Historical Society
Wear your Kentucky Derby finest and enjoy great food, entertainment and a silent auction to benefit Mrs. Dorsey's Clothes Closet
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day and the Kentucky Derby this weekend, an event in Salem could be just the thing for you.

The Mother’s Day/Derby Day Brunch and Fashion Show is being hosted by Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries. It’ll be a benefit for Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet, a Salem charity that provides clothing to everyone in need.

The event on May 7 will feature a brunch catered by Jim Schaal , along with a cash bar, entertainment by Jordan Harman and Chloe Scales, and a fashion silent auction.

Your $40.00 ticket also includes admission to all Salem Museum and Historical Society Exhibits and more.

Click here, if you’d like to buy tickets.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Crash involving tractor-trailer on Orange Avenue.
One taken to hospital after crash on Orange Avenue
Mrs. Dorsey's Clothes Closet answers the need for anyone in the community in need of clothing
Mother's Day/Kentucky Derby Brunch and Fashion Show in Salem
Tuco's Taqueria Garaje sign
Restaurants in downtown Roanoke celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Celebrating Cinco De Mayo at Tuco's
Celebrating Cinco De Mayo at Tuco's