MVP extends construction timeline, raises estimate of cost

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Eight years after landowners in western Virginia first learned about plans for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the project is still unfinished.

This week, company officials said it will be late next year before they expect to complete the project. And they said the cost of the project has climbed to $6.6 billion.

During a 1st Quarter earnings conference call, Equitrans Midstream Chairman and CEO Thomas Karam said the company expects to receive new permits for the work that remains.

“We are committed to the path forward on MVP and confident that the new in-service target includes sufficient time for permit reissuance and for the four to five months of remaining construction,” Karam said during the conference call.

And he said he is confident those permits will stand up to judicial review.

“We are focused on everything within our control,” Karam said, “and at the end of the day, we believe we live in a country of laws and regulations, and that projects like MVP that follow every required process and receive every required permit will, and have to, prevail.”

Russell Chisholm sees it differently.

He said delays are the result of MVP’s failure to comply with the law governing the project. And he said the future of the permitting process and judicial review is much less certain than the company suggests.

“In those announcements there are a lot of ifs, a lot of uncertainties and they have a lot of hard questions to answer before they can even give a firm date for when they would consider starting up construction again,” Chisholm told WDBJ7 in an interview.

Chisholm is the coordinator of Mountain Valley Watch, and the co-chair of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights (POWHR) Coalition.

“It feels to us like it’s only a matter of time before the project becomes abandoned, so start that process now and save people additional heartache,” Chisholm said.

By the time the company’s in-service date arrives late next year, the timeline of the project will be approaching 10 years.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.