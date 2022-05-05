Hometown Local
Neighbor helps extinguish apartment fire

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Quick actions by a neighbor helped stop a fire at Roanoke’s Hickory Woods apartment complex Wednesday night.

Fire crews say it started when someone left a pan with oil burning in it around midnight. When it began spreading, the resident went outside and started alerting people.

Neighbor Aaron Van Ravestein tells us he heard the commotion, saw what was happening and grabbed a fire extinguisher to help put the fire out.

“Once they cleared the smoke, you could see how close it was to burning through the next floor. It was kind of a humbling experience to see what firefighters go through,” said Van Ravestein“

Fire-EMS crews say the fire was about 20 seconds from spreading to the entire building.

Everyone is okay, though there is damage to one apartment.

Fire crews say it’s an important reminder to make sure your smoke alarms are working properly; they were disconnected in this instance.

