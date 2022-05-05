One taken to hospital after crash on Orange Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Orange Ave, Burrell, and Gainsboro Road.

The crash has been cleared as of 8:27 a.m., according to crews

The crash is being investigated by the Roanoke Police Department.

