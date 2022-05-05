Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

One taken to hospital after crash on Orange Avenue

Crash involving tractor-trailer on Orange Avenue.
Crash involving tractor-trailer on Orange Avenue.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Orange Ave, Burrell, and Gainsboro Road.

The crash has been cleared as of 8:27 a.m., according to crews

The crash is being investigated by the Roanoke Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

ROCO 460
Roanoke County seeking feedback ahead of meeting about Route 460 improvements
Police Lights
Hillsville man dead after hitting tractor-trailer in Carroll County
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
Roanoke County sets second community meeting to discuss Route 460