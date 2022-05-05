Police chase leads to arrest in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have charged an Albemarle County man following a police chase through several communities Wednesday.

The chase happened at 12:41 p.m. when Galax Police started to pursue a BMW sedan, State Police said. The chase crossed into Grayson County before coming to an end near Old Baywood Road and Grammar Lane.

The driver, Eric Frazier, 29 of Earlysville, was taken into custody and faces several felony charges including a DUI.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, then released.

Frazier is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

