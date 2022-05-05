Restaurants in downtown Roanoke celebrate Cinco de Mayo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Cinco de Mayo and the festivities continue.

Some restaurants across our hometowns are getting ready to welcome hundreds of customers over the weekend.

Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje is celebrating with specials and a celebration Saturday.

There will be live music, an outdoor tequila, and taco bar, as well as happy hour specials throughout the day.

You can learn more by heading to their Facebook page.

