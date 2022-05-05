Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Restaurants in downtown Roanoke celebrate Cinco de Mayo

By Janay Reece
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Cinco de Mayo and the festivities continue.

Some restaurants across our hometowns are getting ready to welcome hundreds of customers over the weekend.

Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje is celebrating with specials and a celebration Saturday.

There will be live music, an outdoor tequila, and taco bar, as well as happy hour specials throughout the day.

You can learn more by heading to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Crash involving tractor-trailer on Orange Avenue.
One taken to hospital after crash on Orange Avenue
Mrs. Dorsey's Clothes Closet answers the need for anyone in the community in need of clothing
Mother's Day/Kentucky Derby Brunch and Fashion Show in Salem
Celebrating Cinco De Mayo at Tuco's
Celebrating Cinco De Mayo at Tuco's
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 5, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 5, 2022