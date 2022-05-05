Second suspect arrested in Roanoke man’s murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of Arnez Kirtley in February

According to the Roanoke Police Department, Jaytwon Shepherd, 20, of Roanoke, was arrested in High Point, NC, on charges of First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Murder.

Police say they began working with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Shepherd when they were notified by the High Point Police Department in North Carolina they had arrested Shepherd. He is being held at the Botetourt County Jail.

Police say Shepherd was viewed as a second suspect early in the investigation.

The first suspect, Bryson Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was arrested February 13.

