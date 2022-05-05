Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in Roanoke man’s murder

Mugshots: Bryson Berger and Jaytwon Shepherd, Roanoke murder suspects
Mugshots: Bryson Berger and Jaytwon Shepherd, Roanoke murder suspects(Roanoke City Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of Arnez Kirtley in February

According to the Roanoke Police Department, Jaytwon Shepherd, 20, of Roanoke, was arrested in High Point, NC, on charges of First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Murder.

Police say they began working with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Shepherd when they were notified by the High Point Police Department in North Carolina they had arrested Shepherd. He is being held at the Botetourt County Jail.

Police say Shepherd was viewed as a second suspect early in the investigation.

The first suspect, Bryson Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was arrested February 13.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Mya Rowe, missing from Pulaski County
Endangered teen reported missing from Pulaski County
Harrison Street Death Investigation-Lynchburg
Death investigated in Lynchburg
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, authorities say.
‘Special relationship’ between escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer dates back to 2020, sheriff says
Alexa Offers Smith Mountain Lake Conditions
Alexa Offers Smith Mountain Lake Conditions