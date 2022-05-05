Hometown Local
State employees ordered to return to office

Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering most state employees to return to their offices.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering most state employees to return to their offices.

The Youngkin Administration is drastically curtailing a “work from home” policy that was instituted at the height of the pandemic.

“After listening to the needs of Virginians, discussing solutions with agency heads across government, and closely monitoring the pandemic, we are excited to welcome our employees in-person this summer. We know that creative, innovative, and effective solutions for all Virginians occur with regular, in-person interaction by our incredible workforce here in the Commonwealth. Embarking on a new path that values innovation and teamwork, we are updating Virginia’s telework policy for the first time in more than a decade. Since day one, my commitment to have a best-in-class government serving all Virginians has been clear, these updates balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants,” said Youngkin.

Teleworking options are still available, but workers must apply.

The governor is encouraging state workers to return to their offices as soon as possible. However, the deadline to return is July 5.

