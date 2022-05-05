Hometown Local
Study: Majority of trans children who transition socially keep new identity

The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12.
By CNN
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study has found that most transgender kids who go through a social transition tend to stick with it.

A social transition means when a child changes their name or pronoun or wear clothes aligned with their chosen gender identity.

The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12. Five years after their initial transition, 94 percent were still living as transgender girls or boys.

A small percentage re-transitioned, either re-identifying as their birth sex or identifying as non-binary. Most often, that happened before the age of 10.

This is the first large-scale study focused on children transitioning more than once.

It was published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

With proxy voting set to expire, lawmakers split on its usefulness
Multi-Vehicle Crash at the Intersection of Orange Ave, Burrell Gainsboro Road
