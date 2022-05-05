Hometown Local
Virginia’s Blue Ridge prepares for busy travel season

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia is looking forward to a busy summer travel season and a boost in tourism, as the region continues to recover from the pandemic.

The Virginia’s Blue Ridge Ironman in June is just one of many events that will bring visitors to the Roanoke Valley. And the Liberty Trust Hotel - just one of the new businesses that tourists can enjoy.

Landon Howard is the President of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

“We see a lot of people coming in, especially from DC, Virginia and North Carolina, and through our airport with the new flights we have coming in from Nashville, so a lot to look forward to,” Howard told WDBJ7 in an interview.

Tourism officials say the travel industry is coming back strong, with conference business and leisure travel on the rebound in western Virginia.

