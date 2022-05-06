Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Appomattox man killed in Campbell County crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Appomattox man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

At 7:30 a.m. May 5, Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Doss Road, just east of White Oak Lane.

Christian Goff, 22, was riding a Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle eastbound on Doss Road when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again and stopped in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

police lights
One injured in crash involving school bus in Riner
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Man in critical condition after crash in Lynchburg causes car to catch fire
Multi-Vehicle Crash at the Intersection of Orange Ave, Burrell Gainsboro Road
Crash at Intersection of Orange Ave, Burrell Gainsboro Road
Crash involving tractor-trailer on Orange Avenue.
One hospitalized after crash in Roanoke