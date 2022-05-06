Appomattox man killed in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Appomattox man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

At 7:30 a.m. May 5, Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Doss Road, just east of White Oak Lane.

Christian Goff, 22, was riding a Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle eastbound on Doss Road when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again and stopped in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.