Brooks Mullen’s family reacts to man being arrested and charged in her murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “She was in tears and I was like mom what’s wrong, what’s going on, and she was like, they got him, they got him and I immediately knew what she was talking about,” said Raina Hutton, Brooks Mullen’s sister.

23-year-old Brooks Mullen was found dead on January 10 outside a home on Yellow Mountain Road. On Tuesday, after an almost four month investigation, Roanoke Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Lavon Belcher with her murder.

“For the first time since this all happened, I think it was happy tears about the whole situation. Just knowing that he’s behind bars and Brooks is getting her justice that she deserves.”

Belcher’s arrest won’t bring Brooks back, but is a step forward as her family still mourns.

“I believe it will help a little bit with the pain and the hurt, just knowing the person who did it is being held accountable for their actions but of course it’s now going to take away the pain of losing her.”

The family now just wants Brooks to be remembered for who she was.

“She just radiated so much light and positive energy towards everyone she met. She never really met a stranger, she would always make conversation with whoever she could and I hope people can just remember who she was and how she treated others.”

Though Brooks is gone, her family sees constant reminders that she’s still with them.

“I looked down and it was like a piece of yarn but it was in the shape of a B right under my seat, and I sat down and I started eating my ice cream, and I wasn’t thinking too much about it and a song that like I’ve only heard from Brooks came on and it was crazy.”

