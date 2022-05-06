Brownsburg Museum offering free tours of former slave dwellings in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brownsburg Museum and The Historic Lexington Foundation are offering free tours of former slave dwellings, according to the Brownsburg Facebook Page.

The historic buildings stand on private property, near the Village of Brownsburg.

Anyone interested in attending can pick up a brochure at the Brownsburg Museum.

The self-guided tours will be on May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are asked to begin their tours by 3:30 p.m., as parking attendants, docents, and food trucks will be on location until 4:00 p.m.

