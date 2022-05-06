Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Brownsburg Museum offering free tours of former slave dwellings in Rockbridge County

Former slave dwellings near the Village of Brownsburg
Former slave dwellings near the Village of Brownsburg(Brownsburg Museum)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brownsburg Museum and The Historic Lexington Foundation are offering free tours of former slave dwellings, according to the Brownsburg Facebook Page.

The historic buildings stand on private property, near the Village of Brownsburg.

Anyone interested in attending can pick up a brochure at the Brownsburg Museum.

The self-guided tours will be on May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are asked to begin their tours by 3:30 p.m., as parking attendants, docents, and food trucks will be on location until 4:00 p.m.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

T-Rex Trail at Explore Park
T-Rex Trail headed to Explore Park this summer
Former slave dwellings near the Village of Brownsburg
Former slave dwellings in Rockbridge County
Danville PD is looking for at least one person, seen on surveillance footage, stealing from...
Danville Police release photos in search for vehicle thief
11% of Virginia COVID tests over the last week are positive