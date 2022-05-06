Crashes causing delays throughout region during Weather Alert Day
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Both crashes were cleared.
EARLIER STORY: A crash in the Town of Wytheville along I-81N is causing delays Friday evening.
The crash was at mile marker 74.5, according to VDOT.
Both the north left lane and shoulder are closed.
In Carroll County, a tractor-trailer crash along I-77N at mile marker 1.8 is causing two miles of delays.
Download the WDBJ7 Weather App for more on the Weather Alert Day.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.