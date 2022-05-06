Crashes causing delays throughout region during Weather Alert Day

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Both crashes were cleared.

EARLIER STORY: A crash in the Town of Wytheville along I-81N is causing delays Friday evening.

The crash was at mile marker 74.5, according to VDOT.

Both the north left lane and shoulder are closed.

In Carroll County, a tractor-trailer crash along I-77N at mile marker 1.8 is causing two miles of delays.

