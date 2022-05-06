Hometown Local
Danville Police release photos in search for vehicle thief

Danville PD is looking for at least one person, seen on surveillance footage, stealing from vehicles.(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for at least one person who has been stealing things from vehicles over the last two weeks.

Police say most of the targets for the nighttime thefts are unlocked vehicles, and stolen items include cash and firearms.

If you have any information about these thefts that might help police, including photographs or surveillance videos, you’re asked to contact the Danville Police Department as soon as possible at the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, or investigations at 434-799-6508. Other options are to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, use Danville PD social media accounts, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

Police urge, “Citizens are asked to please lock your vehicles and hide valuables, especially firearms, from sight when they are not attended. We also ask if you encounter an unknown person entering your vehicle, call 911 and do not engage the individual/s, as they may be armed as in the suspect photo and could lead to a dangerous encounter.”

