Dog gets 2nd chance at adoption after family saves him from meat market

An animal shelter in Missouri says a dog's life was saved as he was able to be rescued from a...
An animal shelter in Missouri says a dog's life was saved as he was able to be rescued from a meat market in South Korea.(Five Acres Animal Shelter)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Missouri shared a special story this week during an annual fundraising day in the St. Louis area.

The Five Acres Animal Shelter introduced its audience to Tayo, one of their latest dogs brought to their no-kill animal shelter.

Representatives with the shelter said Tayo was found by a military family stationed in South Korea. The family told them they first spotted him at a pet store and asked what happened to him after noticing he was not in the window anymore.

The pet store reportedly told the family that the dog was no longer available for adoption because he was sold to a meat market. So, the family took matters into their own hands and rescued the animal.

Tayo got his vaccines, other medical attention needed, and the family brought the little guy to the states.

The animal shelter named him Tayo after a Korean cartoon that means “little bus” as he might be little but he is not lacking energy.

During the Give STL Day fundraising event, Five Acres said the money raised would go to helping more animals like Tayo.

