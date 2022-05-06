Hometown Local
Early voting begins in Roanoke for June Primary

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The four Democrats vying for three seats on Roanoke City Council gathered outside the city registrar’s office Friday afternoon.

Their message: the 45 days of early voting before the June 21 Democratic Primary are now under way.

“I know all of us have been out knocking on doors, reminding people that this election is important,” said incumbent council member and candidate Joe Cobb.

“So we want to make sure that everyone gets out, and make sure their voice is heard,” said candidate Peter Volosin.

“I’m most excited to invite people that have never voted before,” added council member and candidate Vivian Sanchez-Jones.

“You never know what might happen,” said candidate Terry McGuire. “You could have a flat tire, a health emergency, so I think it’s great way to lock in your vote and make sure your voice is heard.”

Luke Priddy is the Roanoke City Democratic Committee Chair.

“Three’s the number that we want people to remember,” Priddy said. “They get three votes in this primary for city council. There are four candidates. And we hope people will show up.”

The voting area was quiet when we visited. The officers of election are looking forward to busier days ahead.

“It’s going well,” said Roanoke Director of Elections Andrew Cochran. “We’ve had close to 30 voters, which I was surprised. Usually for a primary election, zero would be not uncommon.”

With three Republican candidates running for full terms on city council, the GOP nominations were not contested.

Independent candidates have until June 21 to file.

Roanoke voters can participate in a Republican primary, but not for city council. Roanokers who choose to vote in that primary will be helping to decide the GOP nomination in the 6th Congressional District.

