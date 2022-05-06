Editor/Photographer

The #1 station in the 68th largest market in the country is looking for an employee with multiple skills who is willing to wear many hats in the newsroom. The person we hire will edit newscasts, shoot news and sporting events, and will work with MMJs and anchors on packages.

We want someone who has the skills and the desire to do all these tasks on different days.

The ability to work well on a team is also required. The WDBJ7 newsroom is filled with journalists who not only strive to grow and learn each day but also help their coworkers do the same. We are looking for someone who will fit in with the culture of teamwork and collaboration we have created here at WDBJ7. If you are think you are ready for this unique challenge, apply online here and email ewalters@wdbj7.com. Please include a link to examples of your recent work.

