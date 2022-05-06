Hometown Local
Gold’s Gym North Roanoke to host open house and member appreciation day

People working out at Gold's Gym in North Roanoke on Tuesday May 3.
People working out at Gold's Gym in North Roanoke on Tuesday May 3.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fun will be on display inside and out of Gold’s Gym in North Roanoke on Saturday May 14. Gold’s Gym is hosting an “open house and member appreciation day.”

“I don’t think a lot of people know what we have to offer here. We’ve got the weight room, but we’ve also got a ladies only gym where no men are allowed, we have 14 different classes that we offer,” said Jay Boudreaux, assistant general manager and fitness manager at Gold’s Gym North Roanoke.

Those are just a few activities that the gym has to offer. Boudreaux also said they have a kids club where parents can drop their kids off at and seven trainers that people can get one on one training with.

For the open house and member appreciation day, the parking lot will be filled with music, food, fitness challenges and much more. Gold’s Gym hopes to give the community an inside look into what it has to offer to current and future members.

“We’re tucked away off Airport Road. Unless you’re driving down Airport or Hershberger, you don’t know we’re back here. So to try and get our name out there to get people come to see what we have to offer, it’s a big day for us and we’re really looking forward to it.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday May 14 and for more information, you can find their Facebook page here.

Gold’s Gym is also looking ahead to Memorial Day, where they will host a warrior workout called the “murphy.” It includes a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats, and another mile run back, all with a 20-pound weight vest on.

“That’s to honor our veterans both fallen, and active, and reserves and we’re doing that here in the parking lot.”

All are welcome to get involved in the Memorial Day event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

