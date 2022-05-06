HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Weather permitting, First Fridays set to begin its season of outdoor concerts in Roanoke
Spank! the Ultimate 80s Party Band scheduled to open the season of concerts to benefit area charities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -First Fridays, Party with a Purpose is back!
All the fun is scheduled, weather permitting to get started Friday night at 5 in downtown Roanoke on Franklin Road between Jefferson and Williamson.
David Camper, Vice President of the First Fridays Board stopped by WZBJ24 to talk about the upcoming season.
The list of bands on the schedule includes Spank! the Ultimate 80s Party Band, On the Border, Dundies, Mended Fences, 5 Dollar Shake, Fuzzy Logic, Led Head and the Kings.
As always, the outdoor shows benefit area charities. Organizers say this year 16 non-profits in the Roanoke Valley will receive donations from the events.
