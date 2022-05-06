Local florists feel rush of Mothers’ Day orders

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Mothers’ Day weekend, which means mothers across our hometowns will be smelling the roses... and probably lots of other flowers, for that matter.

Local florists have been busy taking orders for the annual celebration of mom this weekend.

One store in Lynchburg told WDBJ7 this will be their busiest time of the year.

“We’ve got full-blown holiday and we’ve got graduation, so we are really going full-steam right now,” said Kelli Willis, The Hip Tulip owner.

Her advice for next year: order ahead if you want to get a colorful gift for mom.

