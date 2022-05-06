Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Local florists feel rush of Mothers’ Day orders

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Mothers’ Day weekend, which means mothers across our hometowns will be smelling the roses... and probably lots of other flowers, for that matter.

Local florists have been busy taking orders for the annual celebration of mom this weekend.

One store in Lynchburg told WDBJ7 this will be their busiest time of the year.

“We’ve got full-blown holiday and we’ve got graduation, so we are really going full-steam right now,” said Kelli Willis, The Hip Tulip owner.

Her advice for next year: order ahead if you want to get a colorful gift for mom.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Roanoke City Council Democratic Early Voting Begins
Strawberry Festival Back At Elmwood Park
Strawberry Festival Back At Elmwood Park
Man stabbed to death in Pittsylvania County
Florists Prepare For Mothers' Day
Brandon Calderon-Damian mugshot
Man makes plea deal in shooting death of teen outside hotel