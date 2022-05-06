Hometown Local
Man in critical condition after crash in Lynchburg causes car to catch fire

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man is in critical condition after a crash Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say they responded at 11:36 p.m. to the 200 block of Langhorne Road.

Police say Matthew Glover, 35, was driving a Nissan Titan at high speed, when he drove off the road and hit several trees; the car then caught fire. Glover was pulled from the vehicle by the Lynchburg Fire Department and taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Glover was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and charges are pending investigation by the LPD Traffic & Safety Unit.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

