Man makes plea deal in shooting death of teen outside hotel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man originally charged with murder in the death of a teenager outside a Roanoke hotel has made a plea deal.

Brandon Calderon-Damian pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting that killed 17-year-old Phillip Davis in June 2020, according to defense attorney Rob Dean.

According to Dean, Calderon-Damian was sentenced to ten years with three years suspended.

