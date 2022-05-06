Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man makes plea deal in shooting death of teen outside hotel

Brandon Calderon-Damian mugshot
Brandon Calderon-Damian mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man originally charged with murder in the death of a teenager outside a Roanoke hotel has made a plea deal.

Brandon Calderon-Damian pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting that killed 17-year-old Phillip Davis in June 2020, according to defense attorney Rob Dean.

According to Dean, Calderon-Damian was sentenced to ten years with three years suspended.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Roanoke City Council Democratic Early Voting Begins
Strawberry Festival Back At Elmwood Park
Strawberry Festival Back At Elmwood Park
Man stabbed to death in Pittsylvania County
Florists Prepare For Mothers' Day